Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery checks in on Muresk Institute expansion

May 5 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flashback to July last year when WA Premier Mark McGowan (left) with WAFarmers president John Hassell, WAFarmers livestock vice-president David Slade and WAFarmers grains president Mic Fels were at the Muresk Institute, Northam, to discuss future training needs/

CONSTRUCTION is underway for a new specialist agricultural training facility at the Muresk Institute.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.