$25 million research boost for WA Government for new Western Australian Agricultural Collaboration

By Bree Swift
May 5 2022 - 10:30pm
At the announcement of the Western Australian Agricultural Collaboration: Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan (left), DPIRD director general Terry Hill, DPIRD deputy director general Primary Industries Development Carl Binning, CSIRO senior principal research scientist Hayley Norman, University of WA acting deputy vice chancellor (research) Anna Nowak, Murdoch University vice chancellor Andrew Deeks, Murdoch pro vice chancellor (Food Futures Institute) Peter Davies and Curtin Associate deputy vice chancellor (research excellence) Garry Allison.

THE State government will invest $25 million over three years to grow agricultural research and development in Western Australia through a new Western Australian Agricultural Collaboration (WAAC), which brings together the State's universities and research bodies.

