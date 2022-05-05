THE State government will invest $25 million over three years to grow agricultural research and development in Western Australia through a new Western Australian Agricultural Collaboration (WAAC), which brings together the State's universities and research bodies.
The investment, which forms part of the State budget to be announced in May, is designed to strengthen WA's agricultural research capabilities through a collaboration between the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), with CSIRO, The University of Western Australia, Curtin University and Murdoch University.
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan made the announcement on Monday at DPIRD's new interim laboratories at South Perth, which are nearing completion and will help deliver diagnostic services for the agricultural industry.
The R&D activities the funding will go towards include helping WA farmers to manage the drying climate, developing new technology to enhance productivity and reducing the agricultural industry's carbon emissions.
The collaboration is also designed to help WA growers adopt the new agricultural technologies across grains, livestock and irrigated agriculture.
Ms MacTiernan said the investment was five years in the making and formed part of a push to reinstate R&D capabilities at DPIRD, as well as encourage a fairer share of Federal funds from WA's grower levies.
"Certainly over the past decade or so, we have not been getting our fair share of the grower levies and matching Federal funds of those grower levies," Ms MacTiernan said.
"Obviously it stands out most profoundly with the GRDC funding, where we calculate that we get about a third back of what we contribute.
"We would always get the answer from GRDC, 'well you're only getting that because you haven't got the (research) capability, so we are going to do the research for you, which will be done over in the east'."
"WA agricultural research will now have a real opportunity to get back a fair share of grower funds and ensure research that is designed to meet the geographic and market conditions in WA.
"We see this $25m becoming $50m with our research partners and then being leveraged up at least another 50 per cent by the participation of the industry funds."
The collaboration has also been designed to encourage the next generation of agricultural scientists to set up camp in WA, with WAAC to support doctorate students, create post graduate positions and early career pathways for researchers.
Ms MacTiernan said if WAAC proved to be successful over the next three years, it would continue to be supported by the State government.
"One of the reasons we are so committed to government involvement in agricultural R&D is you really need long-term institutional knowledge and that accumulation of experience in an entity, whether it's a university or a department," Ms MacTiernan said.
"It has to be relevant to the farmers but not serving the interests of external business models.
"It is really important for us to be able to do and translate science to our farmers, and know that this is being done without any commercial interests, so that true decisions can be made about the best path forward."
Following the announcement, industry stakeholders took the opportunity to tour the new DPIRD laboratories.
The laboratories will support functions underpinning the State's quarantine and biosecurity system that protects WA from pests and diseases, and supports market access for the State's agriculture, fisheries and food exports.
The interim labs will comprise about 750 square metres of physical containment level 2 accredited (PC2) laboratories as well as associated non-PC2 laboratory office workstations.
