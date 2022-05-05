Corporate backing for annual field days

THE Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days has welcomed Harvest Road as one of its supporting partners.
A company of Tattarang, Harvest Road is one of Australia's biggest and most diverse agri-food businesses.
The group's beef division, which includes the Harvey Beef brand, is WA's largest beef processor and owns a state-of-the-art processing facility at Harvey.
Tasked with the mandate of 'Growing industry, seeding connections and cultivating community', field days general manager Danielle Green said Harvest Road's legacy in the sector and proximity to the communities served by the field days (Harvest Road recently purchased New Norcia Farm in the Shire of Victoria Plains just two shires away from Dowerin) was a symbiosis with the Dowerin event.
Citing recent forecasts from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences modelling, Australian agriculture will hit a new record-high $81 billion in 2021-22, Ms Green said the iconic two-day event focused on supporting the sector and agricultural operators so they could harness this growth now and into the future.
"Harvest Road is a terrific example of agricultural leadership, innovation and sustainability in practice," Ms Green said.
"Having recently joined other international leaders in the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, they are contributing to stewardship of ensuring the beef value chain is environmentally sound, socially responsible, and economically viable.
"And this too is what Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days is all about: bringing people together at an event which unites the agricultural industry and promotes its long-term sustainability."
Harvest Road chief executive officer Paul Slaughter agreed that industry collaboration was vital to the growth and sustainability of the agricultural sector.
"Our commitment is to work across the sector to ensure that the standards articulate the good work that is happening in Australia," Mr Slaughter said.
"This enables continuous improvement."
With a 58-year history, Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days brings together about 700 exhibitors and 24,000 visitors annually to Dowerin to showcase agricultural-related and general interest product and services.
This year's event will be held on August 24-25.
