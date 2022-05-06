Farm Weekly

InterGrain wheat variety Vixen gets the green light from Gavin Broun, Coorow

May 6 2022 - 11:00pm
Coorow grower Gavin Broun and his dog Hank have made Vixen the main wheat variety this season.

EXCEPTIONAL yield and quality over the past few seasons were the deciding factors for Coorow grower Gavin Broun to expand his Vixen plantings this year, making it his main wheat variety in 2022.

