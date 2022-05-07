Farm Weekly
University of WA tops ranking from Research.com

May 7 2022 - 11:00pm
The UWA Institute of Agriculture director Hackett professor Kadambot Siddique celebrated the award win last week.

THE University of Western Australia (UWA) is the top university for plant science and agronomy in the world, according to the academic research portal Research.com.

