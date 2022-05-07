THE University of Western Australia (UWA) is the top university for plant science and agronomy in the world, according to the academic research portal Research.com.
The first-place ranking was based on the analysis of h-index and bibliometric indicators since 2014 and compiled in December 2021.
The h-index is a metric that measures the productivity and citation impact of publications for any one scientist or scholar.
For the discipline of plant science and agronomy, Research.com analysed and ranked more than 2575 researcher profiles from more than 594 institutions and affiliations around the world.
The UWA Institute of Agriculture director Hackett professor Kadambot Siddique said he was delighted with the number one position.
"This ranking fortifies our international reputation as a world leader in plant and agronomy research," professor Siddique said.
"It is the direct result of countless hours of hard work from our dedicated UWA researchers and collaborators.
"Our next challenge is to build upon our accomplishments and maintain this leading position.
"I have every confidence that we are up to the task."
The institute integrates research, education, training and communication in agriculture and related disciplines across UWA.
It fosters innovation and strengthens connections with local and international research and teaching institutions and industry leaders to provide research-based solutions to food and nutritional security, environmental sustainability, and agribusiness.
UWA vice chancellor professor Amit Chakma said the Research.com ranking reflected UWA's standing as a highly respected research institution.
"The UWA Institute of Agriculture is a standout in world class research and real-world impact at our University," professor Chakma said.
"I wish to congratulate all involved for this formidable achievement."
