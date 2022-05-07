Farm Weekly

Grower Group Alliance leads drought resilience networks with South West Hub

May 7 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drought 'knowledge network' kicks off
Director of the South West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub Mark Holland.

A DROUGHT resilience 'knowledge network' has kicked off, charged with shaping transformational measures that will help local producers and their communities to adapt to a variable environment.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.