Farm Life Fitness wins Rural Womens Award and puts a spotlight on regional community wellbeing.

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
May 6 2022 - 4:00am
2022 AgriFutures WA Rural Women's Award winner Louise O'Neill of Farm Life Fitness.

INSPIRING women in regional communities to improve their mental and physical wellbeing through movement - that's the aim of Denmark-based farmer and online business owner Louise O'Neill who last night won the 2022 AgriFutures WA Rural Women's Award.

