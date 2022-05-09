Farm Weekly

Greg and Michael Packham, Tammin, crunch all the data to make farming decisions

By Shannon Beattie
May 9 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While he may be pictured here with his seeding rig, Greg Packham, Tammin, is more at home on the sprayer.

FARMING has always been about so much more than putting a crop into the ground and hoping it grows, with farmers having to be across a vast array of information to really do their jobs well.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.