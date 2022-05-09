Farm Weekly
Home/Opinion

South West Region MLC Steve Thomas puts the case for live export industry to be supported

By South West Region Mp, Steve Thomas
Updated May 10 2022 - 1:59am, first published May 9 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Live export industry should be supported

THE lack of direction and subsequent flip flopping of the Australian Labor Party on live sheep export has been an unedifying spectacle of left-wing political spin over common sense.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.