LAST Thursday, the impact three incredible women have had on regional and remote Western Australia was recognised, applauded and celebrated.
The 2022 AgriFutures WA Rural Women's Award was held at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Perth with people from around the State gathering to find out which inspiring woman would take home this year's award.
The top honour was won by Louise O'Neill of Farm Life Fitness, with the judging panel saying choosing between the three finalists - which also included pastoralist Debbie Dowden and Vasse Valley Hemp Farm co-owner and operator Bronwyn Blake - was an almost impossible feat.
The award was presented by WA Labor Party South West Region MLC Jackie Jarvis, who was a past winner herself, and upon receiving her prize Ms O'Neill was stunned, grateful and acknowledging of the outstanding women who stood beside her.
