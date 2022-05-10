YORK sheep farmer Peter Boyle estimates he would lose about 30 per cent of his business if live export was phased out.
And he said the impact would be felt far beyond the farmgate through to local stock agents, market prices and supply chain.
Mr Boyle has supplied thousands of sheep to the trade since 2005.
He estimated local stock agents in York would buy at least 120,000-head of sheep for farmers in the area for trading.
This was due to the short shipping distance to Peel.
"That's the stock agent's income and the commission they would stop earning would really hurt their business," Mr Boyle said.
"Just from our business, nine people would indirectly lose their jobs along the supply chain.
"Furthermore, a local stock agent provided an example of how else it would impact us in one of the major slaughterhouses offering purple taggers (1.5-year-olds) this year.
"As they don't yield well at that age they are offering $125-130 compared to $180 on the boat - so there's $50 lost."
Mr Boyle sells quality sheep into live export including 50-55 kilogram wethers.
He said there had been some talk of the market taking on the "inferior" sheep, but this was not the case.
"We buy sheep out of the saleyards and cause the market to rise by about five dollars when we are there.
"Take out live export - that won't happen.
"And there wouldn't be any other people there doing the same thing we do, so the market could drop by $20-30 on the store side as well."
Mr Boyle said it was also important to recognise the strain it could have on international trade.
He said if live sheep were no longer sold out of Australia, Middle East importers may decide to stop taking boxed meat and barley altogether.
"The Middle East came to our rescue, after the China fiasco and here we go kicking them in the guts," Mr Boyle said.
"Again, we would be directing all our meat to possibly one market when we need to trade the whole world.
"These are important issues - who the hell are we to tell the world what they can and can't do.
"This is other people interfering into someone else's business, which they know nothing about."
Mr Boyle praised Premier Mark McGowan and Transport Minister Rita Saffioti for supporting the live export trade.
However, he called upon Federal Labor's agriculture spokeswoman Julie Collins to visit WA and consult with growers and industry.
He questioned who she had consulted other than those in the Eastern States.
"I am sure the industry would turn around if it knew it could do so with confidence.
"Why should exporters bother committing to spending money when there is no reassurance the industry is going to continue."
