Farm Weekly

Graham Crosbie inducted into the Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia Hall of Fame

By Bree Swift
Updated May 12 2022 - 4:28am, first published 4:00am
Governor of Western Australia Kim Beazley (left) with the Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia (RASWA) 2021 Hall of Fame inductee, Graham Crosbie, portrait artist Tatyana Soboleva and RASWA president David Thomas.

CEREAL scientist Graham Crosbie's significant contribution to the agricultural industry was acknowledged yesterday, with his portrait joining the walls of the Royal Agricultural Society of WA (RASWA) Hall of Fame.

