Nutrien sees long future in live export

A BAN on the trade of live export would not only be detrimental to farmers, but would have a knock-on effect to other industries supportive of the trade.
Region manager - West at Nutrien Ag Solutions Andrew Duperouzel labelled the live export industry as "very important" to both farmers and communities in regional WA.
Mr Duperouzel said the live trade supply chain was made up of many small businesses, including veterinary practices, shearers, farm input suppliers, pre-export quarantine facility operators, livestock agencies, regional ports and stevedores, domestic transport, fodder and pellet processors, hay producers and traders.
"There are so many family-run businesses in regional WA, which have built their operations around the livestock industry," Mr Duperouzel said.
"The whole industry - from farm to port - works hard to maintain high animal welfare standards and to continually improve best practice.
"We believe live export plays an important role in both the success of many livestock farming operations in Australia, as well as providing food security in our end markets."
Mr Duperouzel said live sheep exports had begun 2022 stronger year-on-year, however he recognised overall numbers were below pre-COVID-19 level.
He said Meat & Livestock Australia's sheep industry forecast released in February, predicted live sheep exports to climb back up to 600,000-head this year and continue growing by 22pc in 2024.
"Given the growing global demand for protein and the great reputation of Australian produce, we believe the sheep industry has a strong future and we are supportive of actions that sustain its longevity," he said.
