ALP needed to come clean earlier on live export stance

Darren O'Dea
By Darren O'Dea
May 15 2022 - 10:30pm
The WA-based live sheep export industry is under serious threat if the ALP wins the Federal Election on Saturday, May 21.

MAY 18, 2019 was the last time we went to the polling booth for a Federal election and on Saturday May 21, we make the familiar trek back to the ballot box.

Farm Weekly editor

Everyone has a story to well. Tell me yours.

