MAY 18, 2019 was the last time we went to the polling booth for a Federal election and on Saturday May 21, we make the familiar trek back to the ballot box.
So effectively it has been three years for political parties of all persuasions to get their act together, nominate candidates, formulate policies and make announcements on how they will best represent us in the years ahead.
However it was only last week that the Australian Labor Party's (ALP) stance on live sheep exports emerged, with the party saying it would phase out the industry if it was elected to power.
When this news broke, the election was just over two weeks away, however given early polling booths are now open, effectively the gap between the announcement and when many people will vote is much less.
The ALP has refused to put a timeframe on when it would end the live sheep trade, defending its decision by saying it would consult with State governments and the industry.
How many times have you heard governments talk about stakeholder engagement on a big-ticket issue, yet the original decision remains the same?
Or they will say a policy is not on their radar but as soon as they win office, they push it through anyway?
Maybe I am being too cynical, but I am not alone.
Last week's announcement took the industry by surprise, as well as some of Labor's WA colleagues, including Premier Mark McGowan.
The State leader appeared to be at odds with the decision makers in the east, saying the measures currently in place around the live export trade were "effective" and "appropriate".
WA has the most to lose if this threat to close down the industry from the party's powerbrokers in the Eastern States is realised, accounting for an estimated 3000 jobs.
It is not only farmers who will be affected by this policy, but everyone else in the supply chain and you have to ask if the consultation the ALP talks about counts the true cost of businesses that will be affected.
For the past month we have heard policies from all and sundry about job creation and building vibrant communities, but the fallout from shutting down the industry could have a bigger cost than some of the pledges that will never materialise.
