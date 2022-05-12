Farm Weekly
$12b allocated for regional WA infrastructure from 2022-23 State Budget

Updated May 12 2022 - 6:52am, first published 6:32am
Big infrastructure spend for regional WA

The State government has allocated $12 billion in regional infrastructure and more than $4.2 billion in Royalties for Regions in the 2022-23 State Budget announced this afternoon.

