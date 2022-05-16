Farm Weekly
Home/Newsletter Feed

Former Nuffield Scholar tells why he is supporting besieged Ukrainian farmers

By Shannon Beattie
May 16 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jo and David Fulwood farm at Cunderdin and have thrown their support behind the Aussie Grain4Ukraine appeal.

BEING optimistic, wheat production in the war-affected Ukraine this year will be 50-60 per cent of what it normally averages.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.