DPIRD spring surveillance checks paddocks for stubble borne disease

By Shannon Beattie
May 19 2022 - 11:30pm
Three positive samples of red leather leaf disease were discovered last season, coming from the high oat inclusion region around Narrogin, Pingelly and Piesseville.

STUBBLE borne diseases were most common in Western Australian crops last year and will continue to be an issue for 2022.

