Farm Weekly

Electronic devices will help with response to foot and mouth outbreak says Curtin University

By Brooke Littlewood
May 21 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Curtin University senior lecturer in supply chain management and logistics Elizabeth Jackson said the adoption of technology such as electronic identification tags could prove important for protection against biosecurity threats.

COULD electronic identification in livestock help minimise the impact of a disease outbreak in Western Australia?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.