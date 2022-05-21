Farm Weekly
Peter Krupa retires from distinguished career with WA Meat Marketing Co-operative.

May 21 2022 - 4:00am
A DISTINGUISHED career in the meat processing and livestock industry will come to an end on June 30 when WA Meat Marketing Co-operative's (WAMMCO) livestock manager Peter Krupa retires.

