Negatives outweigh positives in State Government's 2022-23 Budget says Liberal MP Steve Thomas

By Shannon Beattie
May 22 2022 - 11:30pm
Budget analysis: Liberal South West MP Steve Thomas.

A HUGE reduction in expenditure for declared pest control activities was a major concern in last week's State Budget for Liberal South West MP Steve Thomas.

