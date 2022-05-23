The counting of votes continues in the 2022 Federal Election that saw Labor claim victory on the weekend and Anthony Albanese confirmed as the 31st Prime Minister of Australia.
As reported on farmweekly.com.au on Sunday, Liberal MPs Melissa Durack, Rick Wilson and Nola Marino have all been returned as representatives of the Durack, O'Connor and Forrest electorates respectively.
Their re-elections have been on smaller margins than the previous election, however they have been able to go against the trend of Labor winning seats right across the country.
Here is a quick update on the count of these three seats.
DURACK
Mid Monday morning, 99 of the 102 polling places in the first preference count for Durack were complete.
Ms Price, Liberal, had 23,509 first preference votes for a negative result of -11.31 per cent.
Second was Jeremiah Riley, Labor, with 22,307 votes for a positive swing of 8.86pc, followed by former State politician Ian Blayney, The Nationals, third on 7044 votes (+2.24pc) and Bianca McNeair, The Greens, 6222 (+0.77pc).
When it comes to two candidate preferred (TCP) for Durack, Ms Price has 37,166 votes (53.32pc for a -10.17pc swing), to Mr Riley's 32,540 votes (46.68pc for a +10.17pc swing).
CANNING
114 of the 120 polling places have been returned in the first preference count for Canning,
Mr Wilson has 32,653 votes for a +1.73pc swing, compared to Shaneane Weldon, Labor, 20,260 votes for a +6.84pc swing, Giz Watson, The Greens, 7486 votes for +1.99 swing, and Stan Kustrin, Pauline Hanson's One Nation, 5217 votes for -1.40pc swing.
In two candidate preferred, Mr Wilson has 41,179 votes (56.37pc for a -9.04 swing) to Ms Weldon's 31,878 votes (43.63pc and a +9.04 swing).
FORREST
All 61 polling places in the first preference count for Forrest have been completed.
Ms Marino, Liberals, polled 33,506 votes for a -9.71 swing, compared to Bronwen English, Labor, 21,943 votes and a +6.86pc swing and Christine Terrantory, The Greens, 10,293 votes on a +0.30 swing.
All polling places have also been returned in two candidate preferred with Ms Marino polling 42,320 votes at 54.02pc for a -10.56 swing, compared to Ms English's 36,019 votes at 45.98pc for a +10.56pc swing.
Everyone has a story to well. Tell me yours.
