Barley Australia merges with Grains Australia

May 25 2022 - 10:00am
Under the merger Grains Australia takes responsibility for all technical functions associated with barley varietal classification, trade and market access and information and education on behalf of the Australian barley industry.

IN its latest consolidation move, Grains Australia has merged with Barley Australia.

