IN its latest consolidation move, Grains Australia has merged with Barley Australia.
Under the merger Grains Australia takes responsibility for all technical functions associated with barley varietal classification, trade and market access and information and education on behalf of the Australian barley industry.
Advertisement
Barley Australia's board of directors will form a new barley industry council within Grains Australia to ensure ongoing oversight and continued delivery of key services to industry.
Barley Australia director Trevor Perryman said the organisation had played a critical role in establishing and overseeing Australia's barley variety classification and accreditation system, identifying key priorities for industry and serving as a key contact point for domestic and international customers.
"Since 2005 Barley Australia has served as the peak body for the Australian barley and malting industry," Mr Perryman said
"Under the merger with Grains Australia we look forward to not only continuing to deliver this important stewardship but delivering a more effective and expanded role in classification and trade and market access priorities through Grains Australia."
Grains Australia is an industry initiative of the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), Grain Growers Ltd, Grain Producers Australia and Grain Trade Australia and will consolidate a multitude of industry-good functions in one organisation.
Those functions include trade and market access, commodity variety classification, market information and domestic education.
Grains Australia chairman Terry Enright said the merger was a significant step for the new organisation.
"The merger of Barley Australia follows the integration of Wheat Quality Australia into Grains Australia and brings together the combined classification processes and resources for wheat and barley in Australia under the one organisation," Mr Enright said.
"Driven by the support of GRDC, Australia's grain industry now has one organisation that is responsible for delivering classification, market access and key education functions and priorities."
READ MORE:
Under the merger, all existing technical functions performed by Barley Australia through the Malting and Brewing Industry Barley Technical Committee continue and existing staff are joining Grains Australia.
In addition, all residual funds in Barley Australia will be ring-fenced for barley classification and promotion of key barley issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.