Fantastic Finishes: The Interior Touches That Make All The Difference

It's time to transform your house into your home. After all, there is a difference. One has all of those cosy finishing touches that make it uniquely yours, and the other is a blank canvas, waiting to be filled up with all the finishing touches that bring a home to life and act as a reflection of your style, tastes, and personality.

But, how do you bring this vivacious life to your home and add that element of uniqueness to you? Rather than simply a home that looks unfinished, or unimaginative. Here, we've listed those little touches that create a world of difference and bring life and beauty to your special space.

Handle Your Handles

When you first move into a home, there are a number of things that get added to the priority list, all battling for number one on what is most important.



One of the priorities sitting on that list is all the handles, faucets and tapware within your house.



Old and outdated tapware can really age a house and generally doesn't reflect your current tastes or personality at all, luckily they also happen to be one of the easiest updates to install.



These modern updates will leave guests with that 'can't quite put their finger on it' feeling. The small touches make a huge difference in such a subtle way, much like how accessories complete an outfit.



These modern updates will leave guests with that 'can't quite put their finger on it' feeling. The small touches make a huge difference in such a subtle way, much like how accessories complete an outfit.

Much like fixing up your faucets, it's time to do away with old and outdated door handles. Do away with chipped paint on old wooden knobs, or rusted handles that have been due for a change for decades, and instead, inject some well-deserved funk back into your home.



If you're looking for something that will give your home more of a modern feel, then opt for something sleek, and if you're feeling bold, try something that contrasts with the shades already present in your space.



If your home has a light colour palette, go for a deeper handle, perhaps in a matte shade to keep it interesting, rather than seeming outdated.



Otherwise, you can inject some opulence into your space with brass handles that give off subdued elegance.

Mixing Textures

A touch that will no doubt create a difference in your home is the mixing of textures and colours.



Once again, taking a cue from personal style, an outfit that truly stands out is one with lots of colour and personality, an ensemble that truly reflects the person's interests, rather than just being on trend.



Use your home as an extension of yourself, add chic and classic marble countertops and then add to the mix a deep green tile for the backsplash of your kitchen.



These two distinctly different textures add vibrance and a sense of eclecticism or individualism.



Of course, mixing marble with deep green is not the only texture and colour you can use, but simply an example, put your own unique spin on your home, don't be afraid of colour and pattern - these make a major difference to the feel of your home, rather than simply having blank walls.

Wallpaper

If you're not ready to commit to a colour, why not go wild with some wallpaper? Wallpaper can be used as a feature wall or fitted out over an entire room.



This will create a fun and interesting point of difference to an otherwise simple room. Fit out the wall of the master bedroom with a sheet of wallpaper, whilst keeping the rest of the room classic, this will give a fun edge that makes your space a little more playful.



Wallpaper can also be as clean and modern, or wacky and colourful as you so choose. Playing with colour and taking risks adds an element of individuality to a home that so many others are missing. It's an incredibly simple touch but pays off in a big way.

Lift With Lighting

A much more non-committal way to elevate your home through interiors is by playing with lighting, and we aren't talking about those stark overhead downlights that most homes come with.



Adding a flaw lamp is a great way to add warmth to your home. By choosing this lamp carefully, you can end up with a piece that acts as interior decoration on its own, but once lit up gives off a soft, warm light that makes the space feel more intimate and cosy.

Go Green

If you really want to add life to your home, there is only one way to do it, by literally adding life to your home. Adding various plants around your space not only brings another colour into your home, but it also brings a very real sense of vibrancy.



There are so many different plants to choose from, whether you want something low maintenance like a cactus or a succulent, or whether you want something big and beautiful, with an incredible effect, like the eternally popular Monstera plant.



Plants freshen up a space and add an element of the outdoors within. They also provide a pop of colour, and can be used as an interesting decoration piece.

Whether you're opting for a major design overhaul, be it with wallpaper or some interior renovations, or maybe you want some simple and subtle changes, like the upgrade of your home's finishes or the addition of plants to your home.



By following this guide, your home is sure to ooze with beauty and personality.