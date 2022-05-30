Farm Weekly

McGowan Government launches flu vaccination blitz ahead of flu season

May 30 2022 - 1:00am
Free jab to tackle the flu

Free influenza vaccines will be made available for all Western Australians during June, with the State government announcing a flu jab blitz.

