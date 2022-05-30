Free jab to tackle the flu

Free influenza vaccines will be made available for all Western Australians during June, with the State government announcing a flu jab blitz.
On the weekend the government said it has worked with pharmacies at GPs to expand subsidised vaccinations to every Western Australian during June, as an extra incentive for people to arm themselves against the flu.
Advertisement
'Free Jab June' will run from June 1-30.
Vaccinations will be available at State-run vaccination clinics on a 'walk in' basis and at participating pharmacies and GPs via booking.
Information on locations offering the free flu vaccine during June 2022 is available at rollupforwa.com.au.
GREAT READS:
Currently only certain cohorts of especially vulnerable people are offered free influenza vaccinations, under existing State and Commonwealth vaccination programs.
People aged under five years, people aged over 65 years, pregnant women, individuals at higher risk of complications from influenza, and Aboriginal people aged six months and older are currently eligible for a free flu vaccination under the National Immunisation Program.
The free influenza vaccination program includes primary school aged children, people experiencing homelessness and residents in congregate (shared) living settings such as disability care, mental health hostels and youth group housing, but will be expanded during June to all Western Australians.
More than 600,000 doses of the influenza vaccine have so far been administered in WA, with nearly 20 per cent of West Australians vaccinated.
In 2020, WA achieved its greatest influenza vaccine coverage at 37 per cent.
"High case numbers are already being seen in the Eastern States and as of 26 May, WA had recorded 194 cases of influenza this year, with health authorities concerned we are on track for a potentially severe season," said Premier Mark McGowan.
"After two years of very low flu cases, I would urge all Western Australians to Roll Up to protect themselves now before the worst of winter.
"We have secured additional supplies of the vaccine, amid production constraints, to deliver free vaccinations for all Western Australians during the month of June.
Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said just like COVID-19, influenza could make some people in our community very unwell and the best defence we have is vaccination.
"Our hospital staff are going above and beyond in the face of furloughing due to COVID-19 and as winter approaches we expect pressure on our health system to increase," Ms Sanderson said.
"I would urge all Western Australians, for their own sake, for their families, and for the benefit of our healthcare workforce, to get vaccinated against the flu before the season hits.
Advertisement
"We already make vaccinations free for our most vulnerable, but by extending this program throughout June we are making the flu jab more easily accessible to everyone."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.