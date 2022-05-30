Farm Weekly

McLarty family, Pinjarra, talks up the value of Japanese Akaushi breed

By Jodie Rintoul
May 30 2022 - 5:00am
Tillbrook Melaleuka Group managing director John Dawkins (left), discussed the Akaushi breed during a break in the field day with AWN livestock and property general manager Peter Weaver and Clipex representative David Helfer.

THE Japanese cattle breed - Akaushi - was front and centre of discussions at a recent field day at the McLarty family's property Blythewood at Pinjarra.

