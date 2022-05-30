Farm Weekly

UWA SOILHEALTH app has comprehensive data on soil

Updated May 30 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 11:32pm
UWA emerita professor Lynette Abbott displaying the SOILHEALTH app. Photo by The UWA Institute of Agriculture

A NEW app develop has compacted more than five decades of soil biological health service into the one location.

