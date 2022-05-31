IT has been seven years since Farm Weekly last gave away a Toyota HiLux ute as a subscriber competition prize.
That was in 2015 and we received more than 28,000 entries from which a winning ticket was randomly drawn and one lucky winner drove away in a brand new ute.
Advertisement
Well we've got the seven-year itch, so we are at it again.
Except this time it is a 100-year itch as Farm Weekly celebrates its centenary in 2022.
And we are again giving away one latest model Toyota HiLux ute to be won by one lucky Farm Weekly annual subscriber.
Our competition partner from seven years ago, New Town Toyota/Kalamunda Toyota is back on board and also joining this year is Elders Limited.
Both have a long and unique connection to Farm Weekly, making them perfect partners for this milestone tribute.
Elders, which has been operating in the agribusiness space for 183 years, started Farm Weekly as its WA in-house newsletter in 1922.
Back then it was the Elder, Smith & Co Limited weekly client report, later the Elders Weekly client report which morphed into the agricultural newspaper we now know as Farm Weekly.
Under Elders' watch, the first edition rolled off the press on January 5, 1922 and it was the company's 'baby' for almost 70 years.
Elders nurtured it through wars, depressions, fire, flood and drought and guided it to becoming the market leader it is today.
In 1990, the publication was sold to Rural Press Limited (RPL) and that's when it became Farm Weekly.
Elders company colour of red was adopted as the masthead colour and the stylised Elders logo, a hand drawn font, was also copied for the word Farm in Farm Weekly.
RPL's majority shareholder was Marinya Media Pty Ltd, primarily owned by John and Tim Fairfax, already well known in Australian media circles, but with the added dynamic of an understanding of and passion for agriculture derived from their beef properties ownership.
In more recent times Farm Weekly's path has been shaped by Fairfax Media, Channel 9 and now current owner Australian Community Media.
Throughout, the "bible of the bush" as it is referred to, has remained committed to its audience bringing the news and views, the stories of triumph and heartache, up to date market information and the latest in technology now delivered across all media platforms - print and digital.
Elders State general manager WA Nick Fazekas said Elders was pleased to be continuing its long association with Farm Weekly.
Advertisement
"Reaching a 100 year milestone is a massive achievement and Elders is very proud to be such a large part of Farm Weekly's history," Mr Fazekas said.
"We certainly appreciate the support we have had in the past and continue to have with Farm Weekly.
"Giving away this Toyota HiLux ute is a great way to give something back to the WA agricultural industry and to create some genuine community spirit among its readers who are largely our clients," he said.
"And we are thrilled that the ute will be on display in our Elders exhibition site at this year's Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days with the prize draw to take place there at 2pm on Thursday August 25.
Through his Toyota network, New Town Toyota /Kalamunda Toyota dealer principal Joe Zito has ensured the graphite grey Toyota HiLux ute will be in WA in time for the centenary prize draw and said it was an honour to be partnering again with Farm Weekly to celebrate such an historic milestone.
"In our industry, like with Farm Weekly, it is all about communication, understanding people's needs and working hard to fit in with people to fulfil those needs," Mr Zito said.
Advertisement
"When I started out, I used to see the Farm Weekly stacked up in houses, particularly the kitchen or toilet, everywhere I went and it's still the same today.
"Having grown up in Donnybrook and owned farming properties at Cundinup, Gingin and in the Swan Valley, I understand farming and the importance of trust and confidence to farmers.
"And I know how valuable a ute is for a farming enterprise," he said.
Mr Zito began advertising with Farm Weekly 40 years ago when he started Kalamunda Toyota followed by New Town Toyota in East Victoria Park, 10 years later.
Farm Weekly general manager Trevor Emery said for a century Farm Weekly had been delivering trusted news to rural Western Australia.
"Farm Weekly provides a voice for the agricultural industry, across all sectors, championing our primary producers, manufacturers and local businesses," Mr Emery said.
Advertisement
"Our editorial content and quality publications are as relevant now as they were 100 years ago.
"We may have changed how we deliver that content with the evolution of the media industry, but the combination of our printed product and our digital platforms, continues to deliver for our readers and advertisers alike.
"For any business, to stay viable and more importantly relevant to the industries it serves, is a massive achievement, an achievement that all Farm Weekly staff, current and past, are immensely proud of.
"We thank Elders and New Town Toyota/Kalamunda Toyota in joining with us to bring this significant competition to fruition for our loyal subscribers to Farm Weekly."
The competition begins with the first entry forms in today's paper and the draw to take place at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field days on Thursday, August 25.
The first valid entry drawn will win a 2022 model Toyota HiLux SR5 4x4, 2.8L turbo diesel, dual cab, pickup 6SP automatic vehicle, valued at $68,300 inc. GST and including all on road costs, CTP, registration fee and stamp duty.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.