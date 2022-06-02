Farm Weekly

United States Department of Agriculture confirms tighter global and US ending stocks

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director, Clear Grain Exchange
June 2 2022 - 6:00am
Buyers more cautious as market cools

THERE is a lot of risk already priced into global grain markets.

