NUTRIEN Ag Solutions has welcomed Kim McDougall to the team in the role as cattle manager - West Region.
With a career spanning more than 30 years in the Western Australian livestock industry, Mr McDougall has extensive experience across the livestock supply chain.
Mr McDougall said he was really excited to join Nutrien Ag Solutions and support the growth and development of the livestock business in the WA.
"The Nutrien Livestock team is committed to continuous improvement and increased production for producers," Mr McDougall said.
"The adoption of innovative and safe practices is key to supporting this type of growth and longevity of Australia's cattle sector.
"It's a privilege to work in this sector and support our livestock producers to achieve their goals.
"The use of data and technology, especially in our marketing decisions, allows our team of specialists to adjust to changing conditions, markets and seasons, and get the best result for our clients.
"Nutrien Ag Solutions is focused on setting the gold standard in environmental and animal welfare practices and is also the only agency business in the west that has a dedicated bovine breeding business.
"They work closely with our team of dedicated animal health specialists, including our veterinarian, to assist with increased productivity for producers."
Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock manager - West Region, Leon Giglia, said Mr McDougall was a natural fit for the business.
"At Nutrien Ag Solutions, our best asset is our people and Kim's broad industry knowledge and experience complements the suite of services we offer in our livestock business," Mr Giglia said.
Mr McDougall has represented the agribusiness sector at the Western Australian Livestock Salesmen's Association (WALSA), was appointed to the Western Australian Meat Industry Authority Board, led the procurement and pricing strategy for Harvey Beef and the management of the pastoral properties held by the Forrest family and was a management committee member of Livestock Logistics WA.
Mr McDougall was also a member of the Red Meat Advisory Councils (RMAC) Sustainability Steering Group.
