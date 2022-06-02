Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

PGA president Tony Seabrook welcomes Albanese government

June 2 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PGA president Tony Seabrook.

THE Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA (PGA) has congratulated the new Albanese government on its election win, and the appointment of Queensland senator Murray Watt as Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, and Brand MP Madeline King MP, as Northern Australia Minister.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.