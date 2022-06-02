THE Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA (PGA) has congratulated the new Albanese government on its election win, and the appointment of Queensland senator Murray Watt as Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, and Brand MP Madeline King MP, as Northern Australia Minister.
PGA president Tony Seabrook said his organisation looked forward to a positive and constructive working relationship with the new government and cabinet ministers.
He is looking forward to meeting with each of them to discuss the "issues facing Western Australian pastoralists, livestock producers, and graingrowers, including the future of the live export trade, GMOs (genetically modified organisms), bio-security, international trade, increasing competition in the grain marketing and supply chain, and developing opportunities to grow WA north".
"Western Australia is our nation's largest exporter of wheat and sheep, and is a major exporter of cattle, barley, and canola, and as such any decision about phasing out live exports, limiting access to GM technology, or increasing our trade relationships will have a major impact on the livelihoods of tens of thousands of families in rural and regional Western Australia," Mr Seabrook said.
"We look forward to working together with the Albanese government to address these, and a number of issues facing WA's pastoral, livestock, and grains industries, and will be inviting Minister Watt and Minster King to meet with the PGA in the near future."
