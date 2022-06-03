THE RRR Network has announced a new three-year agreement that will see the CBH Group offer support with its mission and not-for-profit activities.
The new arrangement will help ensure rural, regional, and remote women in Western Australia continue to have a place to connect to and be empowered by.
Advertisement
The mission of the RRR Network is to actively engage with and advocate for rural, regional, and remote women to strengthen their economic and social security, inspire leadership and inform the gender equality policy with government, private sector, society and the media.
CBH Group chief executive officer Ben Macnamara said the co-operative was proud to continue its commitment to diversity and regional communities.
"The partnership with the RRR Network will help to support women and the essential role they play in rural industries, businesses and communities," Mr Macnamara said.
READ MORE:
"Women play a key role in the agricultural industry and this partnership will provide increased opportunities for rural, regional and remote women, many of whom work in the WA grain industry."
As well as supporting rural, regional and remote women of WA, CBH will also have naming rights to the RRR Network International Rural Women's Sundowner which sees more than 80 women attend each year on October 15.
"Partnering with CBH is an incredible achievement for our organisation and its journey to financial sustainability" said RRR Network chief executive officer Kendall Galbraith.
"CBH is not only a major agriculture player in Western Australia that can affect powerful change through its social investment, but they also are an inclusive community which means even a small not for profit like us can partner with a corporate leader."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.