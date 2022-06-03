Farm Weekly

CBH Group signs three-year deal with RRR Network

June 3 2022 - 11:00pm
RRR Network chief executive officer Kendall Galbraith with CBH Group chief executive officer Ben Macnamara.

THE RRR Network has announced a new three-year agreement that will see the CBH Group offer support with its mission and not-for-profit activities.

