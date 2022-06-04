NUTRIEN Livestock's second June Special store sale next week at Boyanup will be an all-beef bonanza.
The sale will be held at the Boyanup saleyards on Friday, June 10 commencing at 1pm and the Nutrien Livestock South West team is set to offer 1000 head of beef cattle.
The fixture will again be sequential interfaced on AuctionsPlus for interstate interest and buyers who are unable to attend the sale in person.
This is the second leg of the company's two-day June Special store sale format at the venue following the first sale this week of dairy origin cattle, breeders and Hydillowah yearling bulls.
The beef yarding will host a quality selection of British and European breeds and ages ranging from seven months to yearlings that are sure to suit most requirements.
Nutrien Livestock South West livestock manager Mark McKay said the sale was an opportunity for everyone in the beef supply chain to select from a quality line-up of beef cattle.
"There will be a line-up to suit lotfeeders, graziers and backgrounders, with a good selection of British and Euro bred steer and heifers and also an excellent selection of Angus steers and heifers," Mr McKay said.
The largest individual vendor drafts will be offered by Charla Downs, Waroona and Quilista Trust, Harvey.
Charla Downs will present 100 Red Angus split evenly between steers and heifers aged from eight to 12 months.
Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock said the owner-bred cattle were bred predominantly on Kingslane Red Angus bloodlines with a weight range of 270-380kg.
"They have been drafted for temperament and type and are very good grazier and backgrounding cattle to take on for the local market," Mr Pollock said.
Quilista Trust has also nominated a total draft of 100 weaners divided equally between steers and heifers.
The Shorthorn-Murray Grey-Angus cross calves are aged seven months and weigh around 180kg.
Mr Pollock said the calves have been weaned for four weeks and were ideal cattle to background for a later date for producers with a longer-term outlook.
He said both the Charla Downs and Quilista cattle had been drenched, had B12 and were vaccinated.
Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner has several clients offering cattle.
Regular vendor of well-bred Angus cattle J Stowe, Burekup, will present 15 Angus steers and 22 Angus heifers aged eight to 10 months.
Yarrabee Pastoral has nominated 35 Santa Gertrudis cross heifers aged 8-10 months that are lightweight pastoral heifers expected to weigh approximately 180kg.
P & R Allingham, Cookernup, will truck in a draft of 14 Murray Grey heifers aged from 12-14 months. described by Mr Gardiner as owner-bred calves out of a quiet Murray Grey herd.
An older line of 12 Hereford steers aged 18 months will be offered by SF Talbot, Brunswick, which were purchased in as young steers and grown out.
Regular sellers of weaner cattle through Boyanup, the Hester family, Emu Downs, Bridgetown, will offer a draft of Charolais-Angus weaners consisting of 12 steers and 18 heifers.
Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper said the 12 to 14-month old cattle have received all the regular health treatments and he estimates they weigh from 300-320kg.
"Good local cattle ideal to tuck away and background/feedlot or grass fatten," Mr Cooper said.
Some other bigger drafts nominated for the sale include 30 Angus cross steers and 15 Angus cross heifers aged 12-13 months from Jillgary stud, Dardanup.
Norwood Estate will present 35 mainly Angus steers aged 12-14 months and Carters Farm Pty Ltd will also have a decent draft of Angus steers, with 24 aged 14-16 months.
