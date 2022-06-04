Farm Weekly

1000 head of beef cattle Nutrien Livestock June Special store sale

By Kane Chatfield
June 4 2022 - 5:00am
Charla Downs, Waroona, will offer the equal largest draft of 100 Red Angus steers and heifers aged from eight to 12 months at the Nutrien Livestock June Special beef store cattle sale at Boyanup on Friday, June 10.

NUTRIEN Livestock's second June Special store sale next week at Boyanup will be an all-beef bonanza.

