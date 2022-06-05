Hooking up new fishing plan

Recfishwest WA has released its recreational fishing development plan, which maps out a three-year plan for developing recreational fishing in Western Australia.
The plan will help drive innovation, maximise tourism potential and lead recreational fishing investments, while balancing the long-term sustainability of the State's fish resources, with Recfishwest playing a vitally important co-stewardship role.
Advertisement
With more than 12,000 kilometres of coastline, offshore islands and unique inland fishing opportunities in the south and the north, WA has the potential to lure more tourists from interstate and overseas to enjoy some of the world's best fishing experiences.
Recreational fishing is a major economic driver for many rural and regional towns in WA, directly injecting $2.4 billion dollars into WA's local economies each year.
An estimated 750,000 fishers enjoy recreational fishing across WA annually.
READ MORE:
Fisheries Minister Don Punch said the State government was committed to funding Recfishwest and using 25 per cent of the annual fishing licence fees for the Recreational Fishing Initiatives Fund, putting licence fees to work to improve recreational fishing.
"Recfishwest plays a vitally important role as the peak sector body in guiding the development of recreational fishing and promoting all the benefits that fishing provides," Mr Punch said.
"We can expect to see more artificial reefs installed, including at Albany, Kalbarri and Broome, providing more places to fish and the continuation of projects like stocking and the use of fish aggregation devices to ensure there are more fish to reel in.
"Other development opportunities identified through the plan include improving access for both land and boat-based fishers, developing our freshwater fisheries and embracing digital innovation solutions to validate recreational catches."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.