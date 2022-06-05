Farm Weekly

Recfishwest WA casts a three-year fishing plan for WA

June 5 2022 - 5:00am
Hooking up new fishing plan

Recfishwest WA has released its recreational fishing development plan, which maps out a three-year plan for developing recreational fishing in Western Australia.

