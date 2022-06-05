Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

Coles boosts milk price offers to counter supply insecurity

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
June 5 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hefty Coles price offers win dairy praise amid falling milk output

Farmers believe supermarkets are getting increasingly nervous about Australia's fast shrinking milk pool and are ramping up strategies to lock in more direct supply deals with producers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.