NOMINATIONS are open for an agriculture award, which recognises a project or activity influencing positive change for farm animals.
The award is one of six categories in RSPCA WA's fifth annual animal welfare awards.
Advertisement
Last year, The University of Western Australia's (UWA) Farm Ridgefield took out bronze gong, for its efforts to make mulesing a thing of the past.
The farm stopped the practice on its own flock more than a decade ago, in pursuit of its vision for 'clean, green and ethical' livestock management.
Today, the farm is helping blaze the trail to end the practice and most recently joined a project to demonstrate the benefits to more than 100 other producers.
RSPCA WA chairwoman Lynne Bradshaw said small improvements to processes and conditions in the farming industry could make a big difference for animals.
"We know there are many people within the agricultural industry, who are constantly striving to prioritise and improve farm animal welfare - they deserve to be recognised," Ms Bradshaw said.
"Universities and researchers also have a key role to play in driving meaningful change in this space.
READ MORE:
"The agriculture award is about pausing to acknowledge these efforts and the positive impact for animals.
"If you know of - or have been a part of - a project or activity to improve the lives or welfare of animals in WA agriculture, we want to hear about it."
Nominations close Monday, August 22 and recipients will be recognised at a special ceremony on Tuesday, October 4 for World Animal Day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.