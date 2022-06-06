Farm Weekly

RSPCA WA launches fifth animal welfare awards

June 6 2022 - 2:00am
RSPCA WA chairwoman Lynne Bradshaw with professor Graeme Martin, of the UWA School of Agriculture and Environment, who won bronze in last year's agriculture award.

NOMINATIONS are open for an agriculture award, which recognises a project or activity influencing positive change for farm animals.

