THE Western Australian Colleges of Agriculture have a rich and proud history of developing the future generation of farmers and is currently looking for a cropping specialist to join its Cunderdin team.
The WA College of Agriculture - Cunderdin is a nationally recognised education and training institution and a 'school of choice', offering students in Western Australia an innovative approach to learning.
The Cunderdin campus specialises in broadacre cropping where all students get the opportunity to contribute to all aspects of the program from seeding to harvest and everything in between, while studying either Certificate II or III qualifications.
The college invests in state-of-the-art machinery ensuring students are exposed to the latest industry technologies and can utilise these within its own 2500 hectare cropping program.
The college employs people from industry to deliver the training programs to students within the farm enterprise and is currently looking for a technical officer (Cropping) to oversee the grains program and provide certificate training instruction to students.
Many students at the Cunderdin college are from large-scale family owned broadacre cropping farms from as far away as Esperance and the Mid West.
The cropping technical officer has a unique opportunity to develop these students' skills and knowledge so they can take these back to their own farms and apply what they have learnt in the context of their own farming operations.
Applications for the permanent, full-time position close this Friday, June 10.
Details about the position can be found on the Jobs WA website.
