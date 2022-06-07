Farm Weekly

WA College of Agriculture - Cunderdin seeks new technical officer

By Jasmine Peart
June 7 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The seeding program at the WA College of Agriculture - Cunderdin.

THE Western Australian Colleges of Agriculture have a rich and proud history of developing the future generation of farmers and is currently looking for a cropping specialist to join its Cunderdin team.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.