UWA part of new Oestrogenic Subterranean Clover Guide

June 7 2022 - 6:00am
UWA Professor Megan Ryan, DPIRD research scientist Dr Kevin Foster and senior research officer Daniel Kidd.

HOW to identify and remediate subterranean clover pastures that cause sheep infertility is the focus of a new ute guide co-created by researchers from The University of Western Australia (UWA).

