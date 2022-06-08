Farm Weekly

Beer judging kicks off Royal Agricultural Society of WA's Perth Royal Food Awards.

By Bree Swift
June 8 2022 - 4:00am
Perth Royal Food Awards Beer Steward Matt Morrison.

THE Perth Royal Food Awards will kick off this Friday, June 10, with the beer category being the first competition.

