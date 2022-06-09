Farm Weekly

Aviator Xpro fungicide pays off for Trevor Piggott, Chapman Valley

By Staff Writers
June 9 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chapman Valley grower Trevor Piggott (left) and Bayer territory business manager Ty Gronow discuss the application of Aviator Xpro fungicide, which suited the frequent rainfall environment in the northern Wheatbelt last season.

STRATEGIC fungicide use in canola paid-off for northern Wheatbelt grower Trevor Piggott last year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.