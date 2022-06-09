WOOLSHED work is sheer hard-yakka, but there's serious cash to be made in jobs where no qualifications are needed.
Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) and Esperance grower group ASHEEP are opening the door for would-be shearers and woolhandlers with a free two-week training opportunity.
Held in July, the annual shearing and woolhandling school is set to equip participants with the workplace skills needed to get a start in the lucrative industry.
And with a starting wage of $220 per day for beginners - increasing to $300 per day for an efficient shed hand - there is near-term earning potential for those wanting to save for their future.
Program co-ordinator and shearing identity Basil Parker encouraged anyone who was interested to put their name forward.
Mr Parker said woolwork offered a good start in life, particularly for those who were unsure what they wanted to do.
"We train participants up, so they can head straight into the workforce," Mr Parker said.
"This program is open to anyone - age is no barrier, as long as you are keen to do the job.
"All people need to do is put their name forward for an area they want to train in - whether it be stock handling, wool pressing or shearing and I'll add them to the list."
As a past shearing contractor, Mr Parker has a strong interest in seeing the wool industry thrive.
This has been a driving force behind the establishment and continuation of the Esperance-based school.
Mr Parker said he loved the industry's camaraderie most, as well as the fact there were endless opportunities for those working in shearing sheds.
"Wherever there are sheep, there are jobs," he said.
"Some of our past participants have ended up in the Eastern States or other parts of the Wheatbelt.
"I also know people who do the world circuit and travel around on shearing - they come into the industry, land a job here or there, and then move on.
"With the money involved it gives people a proper chance to set up in life."
Mr Parker added, the program could help increase shearer numbers and combat ongoing labour shortages in the industry.
"One of the issues is many people, who start as shed hands, get onto a stand and progress into the line of shearing," he said.
"But there's no follow-on of shed hands to fill their places.
"Our plan is - people come to our school, we train them up and wheel them straight into a job.
"Then it is a matter of working in a shed for two to three weeks and picking up the pace."
Funded by AWI, the school runs with the support of local farm Epasco, which provides facilities and stock.
It is open to anyone in Western Australia, with daily transport from Esperance available for students.
Accommodation could also be found for those who live outside of Esperance.
The school is set to be held between July 4-15.
