Up to $1m for 70 events under Tourism WAs annual Regional Events Scheme

June 11 2022 - 4:00am
Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

Regional economies are set to soar with up to $1 million to be awarded to 68 regional events through Tourism Western Australia's 2022-2023 Regional Events Scheme (RES).

