Regional economies are set to soar with up to $1 million to be awarded to 68 regional events through Tourism Western Australia's 2022-2023 Regional Events Scheme (RES).
The annual funding round supports smaller and developing regional events, which attract new visitors, create jobs and stimulate local economies.
The funding includes $150,000 reserved for the Regional Aboriginal Events Scheme (RAES), for events that deliver Aboriginal activities or experiences and celebrate the promotion and leadership of Aboriginal people.
The scheme is supported by the State Government through Tourism WA.
This year's RES funds 13 new events, including the Morawa Biennial Art Awards and Exhibition in the Mid-West, the Pilbara's unique and challenging outdoor multi-sport adventure experience Red Dog Relay and Festival, and RAES event Bandak Mereny Yanginy (Outdoor Giving of Food), an Indigenous food-inspired event in the Great Southern region.
Events sponsored in the new funding round will be held across the State from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
To see the full list of recipients and for more information about the RES, visit Tourism WA's corporate website.
Tourism Minister Roger Cook said as WA opened up to the rest of the world, regional events provided an opportunity for local, interstate and international visitors to go beyond city limits and to experience the unique features in each of our State's wonderful regions.
"Our clear message to the rest of the country and the world is that Western Australia is well and truly open for business - all over the State," Mr Cook said.
"Regional events play an important role in attracting visitors to these areas, stimulating local economies by creating jobs and adding vibrancy to our dynamic regional communities.
"There really is something for everyone, from Aboriginal cultural and food experiences to adrenaline-oriented adventures and gastronomic delights - each event embodying its own distinctive regional offering."
Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said regional events were back on the calendar across all nine regions of Western Australia, celebrating each area's unique culture, art and cuisine, and delighting visitors and locals.
"Events showcase the talent, skills and culture of WA's regional areas while encouraging community engagement, creating jobs and boosting local economies," Ms MacTiernan said.
"Whether it's revelling in Mullewa's new astro, geo and sporting-focused Ancient Land Under Blue Skies Festival, marvelling at nature's beauty at the Nannup Flower and Garden Festival or enjoying authentic music at the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival, we encourage everyone to get out into our State's spectacular regions, wander out yonder to somewhere they've never been before and have an unforgettable WA experience."
