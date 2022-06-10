Why you shouldn't worry about June rainfall

THE Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) predicted rainfall over the past couple of days, and the rain gods definitely delivered.
BoM forecaster Mark Paull said while there have been some heavy falls in the Central West and Lower West, it has been quite patchy and the climatology for this winter was predicting a drier than normal pattern.
The wettest area on Thursday was Pingelly with 17 millimetres, followed by Karnet and York at 9mm each
A close fourth was Shannon at 8.8mm, while Jurien Bay recorded 6mm.
Last June regional WA recorded some of its lowest rainfall, almost half of the amount from the year before.
However Mr Paull said this wasn't necessarily something to worry about.
"With most farming what you want is a little rain often, even if you get below average rainfall, as long as you get continuous periods of small to moderate fall throughout the year your crop can actually look quite good," Mr Paull said.
"And if you get a major amount of rainfall, which could be record rainfall, that all falls at once, it could damage the crop or cause you more problems.
"If you don't get the finishing rains at the end, you can end up with a much poorer crop than if you had less rainfall but frequently throughout the year.
"So it really depends on timing more than the amount."
As crops are quite drought resistant, as long as there is frequent rainfall farmers can still get a good crop with lower rainfall figures.
Forecast for this weekend:
Central West District
On Friday, it is expected to be cloudy with a 90 per cent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Winds will be northerly 20 to 30km/h turning northwesterly in the early afternoon then tending north to northwesterly 15 to 20km/h in the evening.
Overnight temperatures will be falling to around 14C with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20C.
On the weekend it will be partly cloudy, with a high (80pc) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon and a chance of a thunderstorm.
Winds will be north to north westerly 15 to 25 km/h, tending west to north westerly during the day then becoming light during the evening.
Overnight temperatures are predicted to fall to between 12C and 15C with daytime temperatures reaching the low 20C.
Lower West District
On Friday it is expected to be cloudy, with a very high (near 100pc) chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm.
Winds will be north easterly 20 to 30 km/h turning northerly in the late morning then decreasing to 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon.
Overnight temperatures will fall between 11C and 14C with daytime temperatures reaching between 18C and 22C.
On the weekend it should be cloudy with a very high (90-95pc) chance of showers and a chance of a thunderstorm.
Winds will be northerly 15 to 30 km/h tending north westerly 15 to 25km/h during the morning then becoming light during the afternoon.
Overnight temperatures are predicted to fall to around 12C with daytime temperatures reaching between 17C and 22C.
South West District
On Friday it is expected to be cloudy, with a very high (95pc) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening and a chance of a thunderstorm.
Winds will be north easterly 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the late afternoon, with overnight temperatures falling to around 11C.
On the weekend it will be partly cloudy, with a very high (90-95pc) chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm.
Light winds will be northerly 15 to 25 km/h during the day then becoming light during the afternoon.
Overnight temperatures will fall to around 12C with daytime temperatures reaching the low 20C.
Great Southern District
On Friday it will be cloudy, with a very high (90pc) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening and the chance of a thunderstorm.
Winds will be northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h, and overnight temperatures should fall to around 10C with daytime temperatures reaching around 19C.
On the weekend it should be cloudy, with a very high (90pc) chance of showers, most likely in the morning, and the chance of a thunderstorm.
Winds will be northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h turning northerly 15 to 30 km/h during the morning then becoming light during the evening.
Overnight temperatures should fall to around 11C, with daytime temperatures reaching around 21C.
Central Wheatbelt District
On Friday it will be cloudy, with a very high (95pc) chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm.
Overnight temperatures will fall to between 9C and 13C with daytime temperatures reaching between 18C and 22C.
On the weekend it is predicted to be partly cloudy with a high (80pc) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon and the chance of a thunderstorm.
Winds will be north to northeasterly 15 to 35km/h tending north to north westerly during the morning, then becoming light during the afternoon on Saturday, while on Sunday winds will tend northwesterly 25 to 40km/h during the afternoon.
Overnight temperatures will fall to around 9C with daytime temperatures reaching the low 20C.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.
