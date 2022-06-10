Farm Weekly
Home/Weather

Bureau of Meteorology expects thunderstorms across regional WA

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:16am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why you shouldn't worry about June rainfall

THE Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) predicted rainfall over the past couple of days, and the rain gods definitely delivered.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.