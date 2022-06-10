THE Nationals WA member for North West Central Vince Catania has called it quits in his career in politics, announcing that he will step away from the role in August.
After a 17-year career in State parliament Mr Catania said he wanted to focus on his family and spend more time with his five teenage children and wife Danielle, while looking for new challenges.
"They've all been incredibly patient and supportive of me as a husband and a father who's been absent for much of the time," Mr Catania said.
"But, the kids will all be adults before we know it, so it's well and truly time for me to put my family first."
"Anyone who knows me understands I've been entirely passionate and committed to my electorate, one of the largest (860,000 square kilometres), most diverse and remote electorates in Australia, if not the world, where I clocked up around 140,000km a year on the road and often spent more than half the year away from home."
As MP for North West Central, Mr Catania said there had been no shortage of humbling experiences, with none more so than being on the ground in locations devastated by natural disasters, including cyclones, floods and bushfires.
"I've immersed myself in communities across the electorate and on reflection, I've given my best and worked hard to significantly contribute to the growth and development of the regions within the parameters of changing political landscapes, including securing some big-ticket infrastructure items," Mr Catania said.
The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies thanked the MP for his service to the party and electorate over many years and said he had been a fierce advocate for his constituents.
"Mr Catania has been outspoken on behalf of his electorate and worked hard for the communities he represents," Ms Davies said.
"After taking an unusual pathway to join The Nationals WA, he showed an unerring commitment to the regions and his constituency, and was resoundingly re-elected in 2013, 2017 and 2021," Ms Davies said.
"From flood recovery in Gascoyne Junction to helping Kalbarri locals rebuild following Tropical
Cyclone Seroja, iconic community infrastructure in Exmouth to advocating for mums-to-be to
access local midwives in Carnarvon - he approached every issue with enthusiasm and dedication to getting a better outcome for these communities.
"On behalf of The Nationals WA parliamentary team, I wish Vince, his wife Danielle and their family the very best as they embark on a new chapter."
Mr Catania's exit from politics means there will be a by-election in the seat, which could possibly bring the number of MPs in the Liberal-National alliance down from six to five in State parliament's 59 person legislative assembly.
