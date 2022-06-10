Farm Weekly
Politics

The Nationals WA North West Central MP Vince Catania calls it quits from politics

June 10 2022 - 6:00am
The Nationals WA member for North West Central has been a passionate advocate for regional road safety. He successfully campaigned for a regional road signage review for Western Australia, alongside with regional road safety advocate Lara Jensen (pictured).

THE Nationals WA member for North West Central Vince Catania has called it quits in his career in politics, announcing that he will step away from the role in August.

