IN the market for stores?
Be it beef or dairy origin cattle Elders is sure to have your requirements covered next week at Boyanup at their two-day Super Store Cattle Sales.
On the eve of a new financial year, the Elders South West livestock team are set to yard 2500 head of cattle at the two sales giving graziers and feeders plenty to choose from.
The day-one beef cattle sale will be held on Wednesday, June 15, commencing at 1pm with 900 beef steers and heifers set to be yarded.
Day-two dairy origin sale will be held on Friday, June 17, also at 1pm with 1600 first-cross steers and heifers, Friesian steers and a selection of beef cows and calves.
Elders South West livestock manager and sale co-ordinator Michael Carroll said with the growing season now underway, the South West team had done a great job in putting a two-day Super Store Cattle Sale together totalling 2500 head.
"This is the second round of a two-day monthly store sales Elders have held this year at Boyanup," Mr Carroll said.
"The first day we have some excellent lines of well-bred beef steers and heifers coming in.
"The cattle on offer are ideal to make use of the feed now on offer and grow out for upcoming feeder or slaughter orders.
"The second day we will have a full yarding of first-cross steers and heifers, dairy steers and cows with calves.
"The day two sale is made up of regular store sale vendors who have reared the cattle especially for this mid-year fixture.
"There is a great line-up of both first cross steers and dairy steers ranging in age from young poddies to grow out and up to older steers to top up and finish off."
Kicking off with the day one beef sale, the biggest vendor will again be Dain Pty Ltd, offering 100 Hereford/ Shorthorn cross, Shorthorn/ Red Angus cross and Angus cross weaners consisting of 50 steers and 50 heifers.
The weaned draft are aged from six-eight months and were drenched and B-12 selenium in February and received cobolt, selenium and copper bullets in January.
Alec Williams, Elders Margaret River, said the draft would have an approximate weight range of 200-220kg and were ideal grazier and backgrounder one earmark weaners.
P & F Giadresco and Sons, Stratham/Lake Muir, will offer 20 Angus steers aged 12-14 months.
The steers are sired by Mordallup and Monterey bloodlines, are estimated to weigh from 400-429kg and are from a quality Angus female herd.
Mr Williams said they were very well bred steers with growth and length that would suit feeders or graziers.
The next largest vendor is RW Bevan with a total draft of 80 Angus cattle aged 12-14 months.
Numbers are split evenly between steers and heifers which are expected to weigh from 320-380kg.
Regular vendor at Boyanup Alcoa Farmlands, Pinjarra/Wagerup, will offer a sale draft of 30 Angus steers and 20 Angus heifers from its winter calving program of about 4000 Angus and Murray Grey breeders.
The May/June-drop draft of weaners are aged 10-12 months with this sale draft averaging 365kg.
The calves were yard weaned for seven days, with weaning occurring from December to February and since weaning they have been running on irrigated pastures and supplemented with hay and silage.
At weaning the calves received their second 7in1 vaccination along with Multimin, Vitamin A, D and E, Beachport Liquid Minerals Greencap, plus a drench.
Elders, Waroona representative Wade Krawczyk said the Alcoa Farmlands consignment is a quality line of cattle well suited to the local stockers and lotfeeders.
"Alcoa Farmlands has utilised bulls predominantly from Koojan Hills, Gandy Angus and Little Meadows with bull selection focusing on key carcase traits such as EMA, IMF, fats with strong 200 and 400 day growth rates," Mr Krawczyk said.
"Alcoa Farmlands improvement in herd genetics is playing a huge role in the quality of the calves coming through.
"This is definitely reflective in Alcoa's kill sheets for cattle sold through the trade program.
"This sale will be a great opportunity to secure a great line of steers for your feedlot or paddock."
Some other larger individual drafts of beef cattle include Millview Grazing with 30 older Angus cross steers weighing 400-440kg, Daneholm Farm also with 30 Angus steers aged 10-12 months weighing 300-340kg and Melvin Hettner with a total draft of 40 lighter Murray Grey steers, bulls and heifers aged 8-12 months and estimated to weigh 200-240kg.
Onto the day-two sale and heading the dairy origin numbers is regular vendors WL Olsthoorn with a draft of 150 Friesian steers aged six to eight months.
Fellow regular vendors Rodwell Farms, Boyanup, will offer 90 Friesian steers aged eight to 12 months, owner-bred from their 700-head dairy female herd.
Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup, said the spring-born calves' extensive veterinary treatments are up to date, they are well-grown for their age and ready to go into the paddock and grow out.
Annual dairy calf vendors at this sale West and Haggerty, Capel, will offer 90 Friesian steers and five first cross Montbeliarde steers.
The calves are aged three to four months and meticulously prepared for sale through its purpose-built colostrum harvesting program.
The calves are fed four litres of the highest tested stored colostrum from the operation's dairy herd within six hours of birth and up to four litres of colostrum with their second feed.
The calves are administered vitamins A, D and E, first shots of 7in1 vaccination and Bovilis, Multimin and drenched when they are moved to their calf pens before receiving their second shots at about two months of age.
Rob Gibbings, Elders Capel, said West and Haggerty calved four times per year and presented even drafts of top young calves all year round that attract plenty of pre-sale enquiry and return buyers every sale.
He said it took a big team effort from the West & Haggerty staff to ensure everything is done right all the way through to the sale of the calves.
CA Panetta, Harvey, will present 80 Friesian steers aged 6-8 months.
Craig Martin, Elders Collie/Harvey, said the calves were purchased in for the family's specialised calf rearing operation and have been dehorned, vaccinated with 5 in 1, Marksmin and were drenched in May.
BA, CW, LA & YR Elson, Karridale, has nominated 30 Friesian steers aged 14-16 months are expected to weigh 300-350kg which Brendan Millar, Elders Margaret River, described as quality steers suited to graziers.
Regular vendors Negus Enterprises, Tutinup, will offer 60 Friesian steers aged four to six months, while Fortuna Farms will truck in 35 Friesian steers aged 16-18 months.
The biggest vendor in the first cross section of the sale is Stockfield Farms with 60 Angus-Friesian calves.
The 30 steers and 30 heifers are aged six to eight months and owner-bred on Gandy and Blackrock Angus bloodlines.
Hamner Springs, Busselton, sale draft will comprise 20 Aussie Red steers, 15 Angus-Friesian steers, 15 Jersey-Friesian steers and 70 Friesian steers all aged 4-6months and weighing 120-150kg.
Mr Millar said they are sappy young calves that would suit graziers.
A draft of 40 Angus-Friesian steers aged from 14-16 months will be offered by PM Burnett.
Rounding out the sale will be eight Angus fourth calving cows (not rejoined) with April-May-drop calves at foot.
