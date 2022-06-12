Support for regional licences

Learner drivers in the Mid West, Gascoyne and Goldfields-Esperance regions will receive targeted local support to obtain their driver's licence through the State government's expansion of the Driving Access and Equity Program.
A total of $2.4 million in grants is available to eligible community-based organisations to support initiatives that improve access to driving services, instructors and suitable vehicles.
Stakeholder engagement sessions will be held in the Mid West and Gascoyne over June and July, and in the Goldfields-Esperance during August, to identify and understand local barriers preventing people obtaining their driver's licence.
Grant applications will open for the Gascoyne and Mid West in early September, and for the Goldfields-Esperance in October.
Three additional Department of Transport remote service officers will also be employed as part of the program expansion who will travel to regional and remote areas in response to demand for licensing services.
The government has committed more than $10m to the Driving Access and Equity Program to improve access for young, disadvantaged people to a driver's licence and job opportunities.
A pilot of the program in the Kimberley and Pilbara has already provided $3.5, in grants, additional remote services officers, driver instructor training and the development of culturally appropriate publications.
"I am so proud that we have committed more than $10 million to the Driving Access and Equity Program to support young people in regional WA gain their driver's licence," said Transport Minister Rita Saffioti.
"We know that having a driver's licence opens up so many more opportunities, including increasing their employability and confidence.
"We have already seen many tangible outcomes from our Pilbara and Kimberley funding - I look forward to seeing the results of the program as it rolls out across another three regions in WA."
Geraldton MLA Lara Dalton remembers when she first gained her licence and the many opportunities it gave her.
"This is a fantastic initiative that will make a big difference to a lot of young people living in the Mid West," Ms Dalton said.
