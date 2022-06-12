Farm Weekly

Driving Access and Equity Program to roll out in the Mid West, Gascoyne and Goldfields-Esperance

June 12 2022 - 4:00am
Support for regional licences

Learner drivers in the Mid West, Gascoyne and Goldfields-Esperance regions will receive targeted local support to obtain their driver's licence through the State government's expansion of the Driving Access and Equity Program.

