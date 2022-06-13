Farm Weekly
Home/Newsletter Feed

REIWA data shows Port Hedland median house price almost doubled

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
Updated June 13 2022 - 11:26am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Booming commodities reflected in the housing market

ALL nine of Western Australia's regional centres recorded property price growth during the 12 months from March 2021 to March 2022, latest Real Estate Institute of WA (REIWA) data shows.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.