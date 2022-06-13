Farm Weekly

Rylington Park, Mayanup, signs partnership with Edith Cowan University (ECU) and Boyup Brook shire council

By Mal Gill
June 13 2022 - 10:30pm
Rylington Park farm managers Marc (left) and Erlanda Deas, Edith Cowan University (ECU) research theme leader professor Kerry Brown, two of Rylington Park donor Eric Farleigh's grandsons, brothers David and Brian Farleigh, ECU deputy vice chancellor Cobie Rudd, Shire of Boyup Brook chief executive officer Dale Putland and shire president Richard Walker at last week's launch of a 20-year memorandum of understanding giving ECU researchers and students access to the shire-owned farm.

INNOVATIVE technological solutions to real world agricultural challenges will be a research focus at Rylington Park, Mayanup, under an Edith Cowan University (ECU) and Boyup Brook shire council partnership.

