Harvest Road, which includes the Harvey Beef brand, releases carbon footprint and reduction option research

June 16 2022 - 10:00am
What makes the Carbon Footprint Report unique is the depth of the research into the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions of all parts of the beef production process.

GROUND-BREAKING research has been released to assist Western Australia's beef industry significantly improve its carbon footprint and find practical ways producers can stay ahead of consumer expectations and remain internationally competitive.

