Farm Weekly

Rocky Ridge Brewing Co. wins champion large brewery at the Perth Royal Beer Awards, hosted by the Royal Agricultural Society of WA

By Bree Swift
June 17 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rocky Ridge Brewing Co. team (pictured) won the trophies for champion large brewery, champion beer, best hybrid and specialty packaged and the best hybrid and specialty draught categories.

IF the Perth Royal Beer Awards are anything to go by, the State's brewery industry is a tight knit group of blokes and women who are more than happy to celebrate one another's successes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.