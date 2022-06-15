Farm Weekly

CSBP Fertilisers wins Platypus award for uPtake project at the 2022 Fertiliser Industry Environmental Awards presented in Darwin.

June 15 2022 - 4:00am
Platypus award winner: CSBP Fertilisers general manager Mark Scatena (left) and district manager Garan Peirce.

INDIVIDUALS and companies working to improve environmental outcomes in the Australian fertiliser industry were recognised last week when the 2022 Fertiliser Industry Environmental Awards were presented in Darwin.

